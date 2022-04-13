News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.(Nestle via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Ryman and Jeff Thelen
NewsChannel 7 anchors take on new roles, newscasts
First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday and Thursday as active weather continues.
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Thursday Afternoon
Auto theft
Stevens Point Police: Suspect threatened woman with knife and stole car
Alexander Kucharski
Man, 21, facing child pornography charges in Portage County
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67