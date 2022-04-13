News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill Fire Department investigating 2 house fires

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is investigating the cause of two separate house fires.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday night, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Logan Street. When firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the home. Mutual aid from Wausau , Corning, Pine River, Russell, and Tomahawk EMS was used.  There was also assistance from Wisconsin Public Service and Merrill Police Department.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to escape safely. The home sustained heavy damage.  A car in the driveway and the neighboring home also received damage. 

A second fire was reported after midnight on the 800 block of State Street. Once again upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building. 

Fire crews were able to fight the fire from the outside first and then went inside to put the fire out completely. Firefighters also had to contend with the severe weather occurring at that time too.  Corning assisted on the scene along with Merrill Police and Wisconsin Public Service.  Tomahawk EMS also provided ambulance standby coverage.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire which was reported by a neighbor.  This home received moderate damage. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but based on initial assessment indicates the cause is likely attributed to the severe weather.

