Investigation into Rozellville area fire, homicide continues

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide investigation is underway.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators are still working to determine exactly what occurred at a home in Rozellville one week ago.

On April 6, crews were called to a home on the 205000 block of Rangeline Road in the town of Day around 6 a.m. for a fire. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of two people were found inside.

The location is between Auburndale and Stratford.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Park said the investigation continues moving steadily forward and information continues to be received, assigned and verified. He explained the fire portion is a joint investigation with investigators from the state. He said no new information can be released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation State Fire Marshals and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

