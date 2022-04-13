Gov. Evers proclaims April 11-15 as National Work Zone Awareness Week in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed April 11-15 as National Work Zone Awareness Week in the state. The week marks the start of construction season across the country and state to promote road worker safety and cautious driving in work zones.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website, there were more than eight crashes daily in work zones between April and Nov. 2021, or one crash every three hours. That’s why WisDOT is reminding drivers of the importance to drive safely in work zones.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Bryan Wrycha said there are three things that stand out most when looking at work zone crashes: speed, distracted driving and following too closely.

“We want to make sure that motorists are slowing down, paying attention to the advisory signs and the regulatory signs coming into those construction zones, and maintaining a safe speed throughout that construction zone,” Sgt. Wrycha said.

A WisDOT spokesperson said there was 92 work zone crashes in the department’s north central region last year. The message from the department is for drivers to pay attention to advisory signs, limit distractions and maintain a safe speed throughout the work zone.

“They’re not paying attention to the traffic, zooming by them at 70 miles per hour. So give them that break. They want to go home at night as well. So we want to make sure that they’re getting home safe,” Sgt. Wrycha said.

There are more than 50 highway projects scheduled this year in the north central region, which includes 18 counties. WisDOT said heading up north for weekends and vacations could be busier than in previous construction years, and drivers are encouraged to be cautious and patient.

“Everyone has someplace to be. So take your time going through those construction zones, as the workers in those zones are paying attention to the work at hand,” Sgt. Wrycha said.

