News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Thursday Afternoon

Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Mark Holley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday.

A First Alert Day is in effect for the next few days as weather turns active.
A First Alert Day is in effect for the next few days as weather turns active.(WSAW)
Main storm threats Tuesday and Wednesday will be damaging winds and hail.
Main storm threats Tuesday and Wednesday will be damaging winds and hail.(WSAW)

A lifting warm front is expected to bring thunderstorms to the region late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Rain showers are expected to move into the region around 5 PM Tuesday. Thunderstorms roll into the region after 9 PM Tuesday and continue overnight into early Wednesday. Thunderstorms will likely be strong but could become severe. The main threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms are expected to end around 3 AM Wednesday. A tornado risk cannot be ruled out completely.

The Storm Prediction Center has North-Central Wisconsin under a marginal and slight risk (level...
The Storm Prediction Center has North-Central Wisconsin under a marginal and slight risk (level 1 & 2 out of 5) for severe weather.(WSAW)
Strong to severe storm will move into the state Tuesday night.
Strong to severe storm will move into the state Tuesday night.(WSAW)
Strong to severe strong expected overnight in North-Central Wisconsin
Strong to severe strong expected overnight in North-Central Wisconsin(WSAW)
Strong to severe storms will move through North-Central Wisconsin overnight.
Strong to severe storms will move through North-Central Wisconsin overnight.(WSAW)

Scattered rain showers will follow for most of Wednesday. A cold front will extend into the region late afternoon and evening Wednesday. This may bring another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. This would be dependent on atmospheric ingredients and whether or not they come together. The timing of the front moving in will play a key factor in the chance for storms to become severe. If the cold front slows down and arrives later our severe weather threat increases. Vice-versa, if the cold front arrives earlier, the severe weather threat decreases for Wednesday.

Wednesday is under a slight and marginal risk for severe weather in Wisconsin from the SPC.
Wednesday is under a slight and marginal risk for severe weather in Wisconsin from the SPC.(WSAW)
Some storms may become strong ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening.
Some storms may become strong ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening.(WSAW)
A few strong storms possible Wednesday evening.
A few strong storms possible Wednesday evening.(WSAW)

As of now, storms are expected to develop ahead of the cold front. The environment in which these storms will enter may be enough to support the development of severe storms. The main threats for Wednesday will include damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Excessive rainfall may accumulate Tuesday through early Thursday
Excessive rainfall may accumulate Tuesday through early Thursday(WSAW)
Powerful wind gust is expected on Thursday after the storms pass.
Powerful wind gust is expected on Thursday after the storms pass.(WSAW)

Following the frontal passage, as the low pressure slides eastward, any lingering precipitation into Thursday will fall as snow showers due to temperatures rapidly dropping from the 60s Wednesday to the 30s Thursday. Additionally, wind gusts will become intense and could gust between 40-50 mph by the afternoon. Gusts this strength may cause power outages. Winds may continue to be powerful into Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Ryman and Jeff Thelen
NewsChannel 7 anchors take on new roles, newscasts
Hunter Christiansen
Bond set at $20,000 for Edgar man charged with 2021 fatal crash
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser discusses his basketball future
The Federal Trade Commission set up a "Do Not Call" registry for numbers that are supposed to...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How the Do Not Call list works and on how to get on it

Latest News

The bird flu is in nine counties across the southern part of Wisconsin.
REGI braces for the bird flu outbreak
REGI taking extra precautions to protect patients from bird flu
REGI taking extra precautions to protect patients from bird flu
Metro Ride unveils new fleet of clean diesel buses
Metro Ride unveils new fleet of clean diesel buses
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Second person arrested following Stevens Point mobile home park shooting