News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy returns to court

Cody Robertson, 25
Cody Robertson, 25(Lincoln County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old man charged with neglect after his 1-year-old son died in November 2020 will return to court Wednesday to see if his case will head to trial.

Cody Robertson is charged with child neglect, causing death. The boy’s mother, Amber Boyd, 23, was convicted for her role and will sentenced in July.

According to court documents, Boyd called 911 and said her child wasn’t breathing. When paramedics arrived they noted bruising on the child and make-up covering scabs and lesions on the boy’s body. The autopsy findings noted 70-80 lesions on the boy’s body. Toxicology showed methamphetamine was in the boy’s system.

Boyd and Robertson’s two other children also tested positive for methamphetamine. During a preliminary hearing for Boyd, it was explained that social services had been at the couple’s home the day before the boy died.

The autopsy report stated the death was caused by four things: acute bronchiolitis and bronchopneumonia, history of domestic abuse, history of prior abuse and ingested methamphetamine due to his environment. The boy had no broken bones or fractures.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Ryman and Jeff Thelen
NewsChannel 7 anchors take on new roles, newscasts
Auto theft
Stevens Point Police: Suspect threatened woman with knife and stole car
Alexander Kucharski
Man, 21, facing child pornography charges in Portage County
First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday and Thursday as active weather continues.
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Thursday Afternoon
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

National Work Zone Awareness Week
National Work Zone Awareness Week
The construction zone on U.S. HWY 51 in Lincoln Co., Wis.
Gov. Evers proclaims April 11-15 as National Work Zone Awareness Week in Wisconsin
Taylor Schabusiness
Competency hearing Wednesday for woman charged in murder and dismemberment case
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather