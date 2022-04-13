Father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy returns to court

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old man charged with neglect after his 1-year-old son died in November 2020 will return to court Wednesday to see if his case will head to trial.

Cody Robertson is charged with child neglect, causing death. The boy’s mother, Amber Boyd, 23, was convicted for her role and will sentenced in July.

According to court documents, Boyd called 911 and said her child wasn’t breathing. When paramedics arrived they noted bruising on the child and make-up covering scabs and lesions on the boy’s body. The autopsy findings noted 70-80 lesions on the boy’s body. Toxicology showed methamphetamine was in the boy’s system.

Boyd and Robertson’s two other children also tested positive for methamphetamine. During a preliminary hearing for Boyd, it was explained that social services had been at the couple’s home the day before the boy died.

The autopsy report stated the death was caused by four things: acute bronchiolitis and bronchopneumonia, history of domestic abuse, history of prior abuse and ingested methamphetamine due to his environment. The boy had no broken bones or fractures.

