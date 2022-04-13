Farmers prepped for planting season despite fluctuating weather

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The recent precipitation has been pretty standard for a Wisconsin spring. For farmers in the area, it’s been a welcome sign after a particularly drier winter than in recent years.

At Miltrim Farms in Athens, the winter hasn’t caused too many issues, which in itself makes it unique.

“This winter has definitely been a little bit different,” said Miltrim Farms General Manager David Trimner. “I would say it’s been a little milder than what we’d normally see. There haven’t been as many days with highs below zero.”

The cold temperatures have been consistent, which is a contrast to years past. Some years, sharp spikes and dips in temperature can be detrimental to crop health.

“In 2019, in January, we had a warm period, which brought rain, but then being January, it got very cold again,” said Trimner. “That froze out a lot of the alfalfa fields. Personally, we lost all of our alfalfa. We want winter to be consistent.”

One area where the winter lacked was snowfall. Typically, farmers will take the snowfall to help moisturize the fields. However, with less snow than usual, that made soil a little bit drier than desired.”

”The fact that we didn’t have as much snow was a little bit concerning,” said Trimner. “Our crop scouts went out yesterday and were surprised at how dry the soil moisture was, particularly for the grassroots and alfalfa roots.”

However, the recent precipitation has helped boost that soil moisture to a better level.

”Dryness in the fields definitely could’ve been an issue if we didn’t get the precipitation we’ve been getting over the last, I would say month or so,” said Trimner.

With that in mind, more rain in the forecast doesn’t particularly frighten Trimner.

“We’re not too worried yet,” he said. “I think that it’s going to be okay. If we do get any more rain, I think the soil can handle it at this point.”

All things considered, Trimner says this season’s planting schedule will be more traditional than last year’s.

“This year I would say, middle to the last two-thirds of May is when we’re going to get into the fields if I had to take an educated guess at the moment, which is not an issue for us.”

