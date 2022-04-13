News and First Alert Weather App
UPDATE: Second competency exam ordered for woman charged in murder and dismemberment case

Taylor Schabusiness
Taylor Schabusiness(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman charged in a murder and dismemberment case will undergo a second psychiatric evaluation before determining if she’s competent to stand trial.

Taylor Schabusiness is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

At a very short hearing Wednesday morning, a judge told the court the first psych exam found Schabusiness is competent to stand trial. Defense attorney Quinn Jolly told the court he was “surprised” to hear those results and asked for a second evaluation.

Judge Tom Walsh told the court he would allow a second evaluation to be conducted but questioned doing it at taxpayers’ expense, adding the examiner who found Shabusiness competent has been used in other court cases and found to have been reliable and trustworthy with her exams.

The defense told the court he’s still concerned about his client’s mental health, saying she has had mental health issues since seventh grade, including psychiatric hospitalizations and a bipolar diagnosis.

Prosecutors allege Schabusiness murdered Shad Thyrion at a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. Police were called to the residence early in the morning of Feb. 23 after Shad’s mother found her son’s severed head in a bucket in her basement. Additional body parts were discovered in the home and in Schabusiness’s van.

After Schabusiness was arrested, she told police she and Thyrion had been doing drugs. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they had sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling Thyrion.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill Thyrion, but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

The criminal complaint reads, “Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade. Schabusiness stated the knives should be in a black bag along with the body parts in the basement. Schabusiness indicated that she would use whatever bags she found in the basement to place the body parts into. Schabusiness made the comment that at one point, she did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the ‘dope’ that was making her paranoid.”

She’s being held on a $2 million cash bond.

