News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Missing south Alabama 2-month-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA/Gray news) - The Amber Alert for a south Alabama 2-month-old has been canceled.

Dothan police said 2-month-old Messiah Richards was safely located Wednesday shortly after the alert went out.

Police did not say whether the alleged abductors, MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards, were taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willian Gentry
UPDATE: Suspect in Stevens Point carjacking incident arrested
Ann Retzlaff
Marathon County judge appointed to campground owner’s chase case
Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Still Breezy on Friday
Snowfall ranged from 12" to over 30" during the three-day span, April 13-15, 2018.
First Alert Weather: April snowfall is common in Wisconsin
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
Investigation into Rozellville area fire, homicide continues

Latest News

Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Tesla's Musk teases free speech in bid for Twitter
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
As Russia loses key ship, Zelenskyy praises nation’s resolve
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire
Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out after he was shot and killed by a police officer in Grand...
GRAPHIC: Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out following officer-involved shooting