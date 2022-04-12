News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Ryman and Jeff Thelen
NewsChannel 7 anchors take on new roles, newscasts
A First Alert Day is in effect for the next few days as weather turns active.
First Alert Weather Days Ahead For Possible Severe Weather
Hunter Christiansen
Bond set at $20,000 for Edgar man charged with 2021 fatal crash
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser discusses his basketball future
The Federal Trade Commission set up a "Do Not Call" registry for numbers that are supposed to...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How the Do Not Call list works and on how to get on it

Latest News

What voters need to know before heading to the polls
What voters need to know before heading to the polls
La Follette to make election announcement in state Capitol
State Sen. Tom Tiffany (Source: State of Wisconsin)
Congressman Tiffany to hold listening sessions on March 24-25
State Rep. Gordon Hintz
Oshkosh Democrat Gordon Hintz will not seek reelection to Assembly
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Current, former Lt. Governors lead in races to challenge Johnson, Evers