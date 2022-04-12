Stevens Point Police: Suspect threatened woman with knife and stole car

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2016 Chevy Cruze with Wisconsin license plate 310-YHZ.

Investigators said the car’s owner was in the Target parking lot around 7 p.m. Monday when it was stolen. The woman told police the man had a knife and threatened to stab her. The suspect took the keys from the woman’s hand. The suspect drove west through the parking lot and then south onto Maple Bluff. The suspect turned West onto Hwy 10 and then appeared to go north on I-39.

The suspect was wearing, bulky clothing, a gray sweatshirt and a camouflage cloth or mask over his face.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone should see the car or suspect, do not approach, call your local law enforcement agency immediately.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

