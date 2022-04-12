Second person arrested following Stevens Point mobile home park shooting

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges following a shooting late last month at a mobile home in Stevens Point.

Stevens Point police arrested Sean Scheid early Tuesday morning at a home on Stanley Street. Police are recommending Scheid be charged with possession of a firearm.

On March 20, officers found a 41-year-old-man at home on the 1400 block of Torun Road with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to a local hospital.

On April 3, another man, Daniel Reese Jr. was arrested for his alleged role. He’s facing charges of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and a probation warrant.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.