News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Second person arrested following Stevens Point mobile home park shooting

Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges following a shooting late last month at a mobile home in Stevens Point.

Stevens Point police arrested Sean Scheid early Tuesday morning at a home on Stanley Street. Police are recommending Scheid be charged with possession of a firearm.

On March 20, officers found a 41-year-old-man at home on the 1400 block of Torun Road with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to a local hospital.

On April 3, another man, Daniel Reese Jr. was arrested for his alleged role. He’s facing charges of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and a probation warrant.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Ryman and Jeff Thelen
NewsChannel 7 anchors take on new roles, newscasts
A First Alert Day is in effect for the next few days as weather turns active.
First Alert Weather Day Starts Late Tonight Through Thursday Afternoon
Hunter Christiansen
Bond set at $20,000 for Edgar man charged with 2021 fatal crash
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser discusses his basketball future
The Federal Trade Commission set up a "Do Not Call" registry for numbers that are supposed to...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How the Do Not Call list works and on how to get on it

Latest News

PFAS discovered
Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS
Badger Liquor logo
Badger Liquor nears finalization for distribution location in Wausau business campus
A bald eagle shot near Colfax, Wis. is still recovering from lead poisoning and has over 20...
Reward for information about bald eagle shot near Colfax now over $18,000
State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-New Berlin)
State Representative Joe Sanfelippo will not seek re-election