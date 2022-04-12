Reward for information about bald eagle shot near Colfax now over $18,000

ANTIGO, Wis. (WEAU) - An eagle shot two weeks ago in Chippewa County, Wis. is recovering while the reward for information about the shooting increases.

The Raptor Education Group in Antigo, Wis. said in a Facebook post late Monday night that they are “cautiously optimistic” about the eagle’s progress in recovering from being shot.

The reward for information about the shooting is now over $18,000, according to the group. Travis Hakes, a police officer and candidate for Chippewa County Sheriff, said Tuesday morning the reward was at $18,150.

According to the Raptor Education Group, the eagle is on her second round of treatment for lead poisoning. The eagle is also being tube-fed due to the lead poisoning and trauma from the shooting. In the post, the organization describes the eagle as “lovely... with a gentle personality” and said they will continue to do their best for her.

The female eagle was found in the Town of Cooks Valley in western Chippewa County near Colfax. The Raptor Education Group said it appears the eagle was struck with bird shot while in mid-flight and had over 20 pellets in her body. Initially, the group offered $3,000 for information about the shooting, which began to increase as private donors contributed to the reward fund. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting, the organization said. A Dunn County resident found the bird and reported the shooting initially.

The Raptor Education Group, which rehabilitates injured or sick birds, said they were aware of 32 shootings involving protected species of birds last year, including a dozen instances of a bald eagle being shot. The organization also reported that they took in a peregrine falcon, which was recently on protected species lists, earlier this month after it had been shot in New London, but it died due to its injuries.

In regards to the shooting of the bald eagle, the organization said that it’s hard to mistake an adult bald eagle for any other type of bird due to its clearly-visible white head and white tail feathers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources or the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle was likely shot mid-flight and had over 20 shots in her body, resulting in lead poisoning and a broken wing. The eagle was in critical condition as of Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Raptor Education Group, Inc.)

The Raptor Education Group is a nonprofit dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of wild birds and public education on wildlife issues. You can visit their website for more information about their work, to donate or to learn more about birds.

