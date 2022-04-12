REGI braces for the bird flu outbreak

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildlife experts across Wisconsin are bracing for the bird flu, or High Pathogen Avian Influenza. It’s in nine counties across the southern part of the state. That’s why Raptor Education Group Inc. stopped taking in ducks, geese and other waterfowl birds.

REGI said it was a tough choice to make, but said it’s too much of a risk for their raptors.

“Nobody wants to turn a bird away. That’s an awful feeling,” said Katie Helland, Avian Care Manager, REGI.

Birds that live around bodies of water are most likely to contract the flu. While waterfowl are less likely to show symptoms, raptors like Eagles often get seizures and die within 24-48 hours of symptom onset.

“We’re doing everything we can and we are definitely prepared for if, and when, it shows up here,” said Helland.

REGI has a new drop-off and quarantine for new birds. A staff member spends the day in a full gown, boot covers, mask, and hairnet to protect their clothes from getting contaminated and in turn get transferred to the birds.

Helland said staff is used to wearing the gear, but now for a different purpose.

“The last two years with COVID, you know, really protecting ourselves, gowning up, masking etc. to protect ourselves. This year for bird rehabbers it’s really more to protect our patients,” said Helland.

Helland said, especially this year, people need to do their part to protect birds. You can help by not using pesticides.

“If a bird becomes sick because of that, they are going to present with neurological symptoms that are going to be pretty similar to the ones with avian influenza and we’re not going to be able to tell the difference so we won’t be able to help those birds,” said Helland.

You can also watch your dog closely around ponds to make sure they aren’t separating waterfowl from their families because REGI won’t be able to help them this year like they normally can.

REGI is collecting donations. Since they need to keep supplies for each enclosure separate to avoid contamination, they need all they can get. Click here to see their Amazon Wishlist for supplies.

