Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Tyrone Taylor catches a fly ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong during the first inning of a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -BALTIMORE (AP) — The night before starting the Orioles’ home opener, Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann walked onto the field at Camden Yards.

“When we got back from Tampa, I snuck out onto the field and kind of walked out on the mound and tried to imagine what today would be like,” Zimmermann said.

Zimmermann pitched four innings to start a successful day for Baltimore’s maligned pitching staff, and the Orioles beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Monday. Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single in the second.

The Baltimore pitchers — who finished last in the majors in ERA last year — didn’t even need any help from their restructured ballpark. On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Camden Yards looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren’t a factor in this game, though.

Mullins, whose 30-30 campaign was one of the few bright spots in a 110-loss season for the Orioles last year, singled with the bases loaded.

Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Zimmermann, the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener for the Orioles since 1990, allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two.

“It was even better than I could have imagined it going,” he said. “It was perfect weather, sold-out crowd, all of my family that could make it was here. Friends that I’m really close with, friends that I might have played years ago with, came out.”

Mike Baumann (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, followed by Dillon Tate and Cionel Pérez. Jorge López worked a hitless ninth for the save.

Adrian Houser (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three. Two of those walks came in the second to load the bases before Mullins’ two-out hit.

Aaron Ashby pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for the Brewers.

“I thought he pitched great,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought he got better as he stayed out there longer.”

The Orioles faced Milwaukee in a home opener for the first time since 1995, when the Brewers were in the American League. This was the first time Milwaukee played at Baltimore in any game since 2003.

The announced attendance was 44,461.

“We’ve got to give them something to cheer about. We’ve got to give them something to root for,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I thought we did today.”

