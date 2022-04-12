News and First Alert Weather App
Man, 21, facing child pornography charges in Portage County

(WAFF)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was arrested on child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed in Stevens Point Tuesday morning.

Stevens Point police detectives received a tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that lead them to a residence on the 2600 block of Fourth Ave. The Stevens Point/Plover joint SWAT team executed a search warrant and arrested 21-year-old Alexander Kucharski.

Kucharski was booked into the Portage County jail on charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Stevens Point Police Department was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Plover Police Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, and Stevens Point Ambulance.

