Hello My Name Is: Blade Niewiadomski

After a run to the state title game last year, Blade Niewiadomski and the Hornets are as motivated as ever to get back to Appleton again this summer.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s safe to say longtime Rosholt baseball head coach Jack Brooks holds senior Blade Niewiadomski in pretty high regard.

“He’s probably one of the most natural baseball players I’ve been associated with,” said Brooks.

The words of praise are quite the statement coming from one of the winningest head coaches in Wisconsin baseball history. However, for Niewiadomski, he just loves playing the game.

“I started playing baseball as early as I can remember,” said Niewiadomski. “I always had dreams of playing the MLB. I love playing baseball very much and I’m just going to keep sticking to it.”

Niewiadomski was a huge piece in Rosholt’s run to the state final last summer. He hit .551 as a junior, driving in a team-leading 38 runs. He also was a mainstay on the mound for the Hornets, posting a 1.68 ERA in 12 appearances. While the run was something he takes great pride in, he immediately was motivated to get back to the state title game in 2022.

“It’s more of a motivation to get back to the state series and just do all we can to get back there,” said Niewiadomski. “Everyone here, that’s all that’s on their mind right now is to get back to it.”

He’s put in the offseason work as well, focusing on getting bigger for this season.

“I want to hit some further balls this year,” said Niewiadomski.

Off-season work aside, his coach says part of Niewiadomski’s talent is simply naturally gifted.

“As far as natural ability to just happen to pick up a ball and throw it and field the ball and hit the ball, what he does, other kids can work their whole life and never get it,” said Brooks.

The talent is one thing, but Niewiadomski also is a team guy through and through. The tight-knit nature of the team is something he holds in high importance, according to Niewiadomski’s best friend and teammate Isaac Mlodik.

“Blade’s been my best friend growing up and he’s always been one of our best athletes at Rosholt,” said Mlodik. “Being friends with him has always made me a better athlete. He’s always there for the team, picking everyone up and making everyone feel better.”

The team’s chemistry is a strong suit, but there’s reason to believe this team has some firepower to be unlocked too.

“Honestly, we’re a team that can do good on offense and defense, but a key aspect this year is going to be our offense because we all can stick and hit the ball very well,” said Niewiadomski.

“Will they make mistakes? Yeah,” said Brooks. “If you’re going to coach the kids, they’ve got to make mistakes. Once they get to play the best of their ability, we go on from there.”

With growth, the goal is to get back to Appleton for another run, both for themselves as players and for their longtime coach.

“He’s always wanted to win a state championship and last year we were very close to it and this year hopefully we can get to it and try and win him one,” said Niewiadomski.

