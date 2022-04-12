First State Bank opens new location in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First State Bank’s newest location is now open at 5500 Carrie Frost Drive in Stevens Point.

A ribbon-cutting was held Monday. The more than 15,000 square-foot office replaces the bank’s location on Park Ridge Drive, which closed on April 8.

“We think our customers will really enjoy this convenient location and access,” commented Bob Van Asten, First State Bank’s president and CEO. “We are also excited to expand our local services and staff in this larger facility,”

The Stevens Point office is also home to several of the bank’s operational staff as well as its training facilities.

First State Bank plans to hold a grand opening celebration for customers and the community in June.

First State Bank has offices in New London, Auburndale, Clintonville, Greenwood, Manawa, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Wisconsin Rapids, and Withee.

