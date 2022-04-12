DNR: Most of western Wisconsin at very high fire danger Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that western and southwestern Wisconsin have a very high fire danger Tuesday.

Counties along a line of St. Croix, Dunn, Chippewa and Taylor and south through the western portion of the state, as well as some counties in central Wisconsin, are included in the DNR’s second-highest category for wildfire risk.

As of 8 a.m., counties with a very high fire danger include Adams, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, Iowa, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, St. Croix, Sauk, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon and Waushara.

Most of the rest of the state, with the exception of a group of nine counties in northern Wisconsin, has high fire danger Tuesday.

A map showing fire danger in Wisconsin on April 12, 2022. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

The increased fire danger Tuesday is due to windy, dry conditions in advance of a storm system moving in across the state Tuesday through Thursday. Low humidity and seasonally warm air are conducive to wildfires, according to the DNR. The DNR recommends against burning across most of the state Tuesday, and advised to take precautions with outdoor flames, such as campfires, to mitigate wildfire chances.

The DNR says it has counted 105 wildfires in 2022 to date, which have burned 278 acres so far this year. That includes 38 fires in the past week burning 142 acres, according to the DNR, with 17 fires occurring Monday burning 121 acres. DNR data shows that 39% of this year’s wildfires have been caused by debris burning.

Last year at this time, 367 wildfires had scorched 1,512 acres across the state.

Did you know that Wisconsin had over 1,000 wildfires in 2021?



Spring is always welcome, but its dry and windy conditions create the perfect recipe for wildfires.



Read our spring cover story of the Natural Resources Magazine for more on wildfires: https://t.co/2uDA43oxyp pic.twitter.com/TDcjLfoTT0 — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 11, 2022

If you are unable to use the DNR’s burning restrictions, wildfires and prescribed fire activities map online, you can call 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876) for information in your area.

FEMA recommends that each household knows and understands what to do in the event of a wildfire. Generally, here are some tips to be aware of in the event of a wildfire:

Recognize Warnings and Alerts: Have several ways to receive alerts.

Make an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands what to do if you need to quickly evacuate.

Review Important Documents: Make sure your Make sure your insurance policies and personal documents (like ID) are up to date.

Know your Evacuation Zone: , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go. Learn your evacuation routes , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go.

Gather Supplies: for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, masks pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.

Stay Safe During: Evacuate immediately if authorities tell you to do so!

Returning Home After a Wildfire: Do not return home until authorities say it is safe to do so.

More resources about wildfire safety are available here. You can learn about fire danger and burning restrictions in your area on the Wisconsin DNR website here.

