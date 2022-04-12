Candidates for governor visit central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With spring elections mostly over, the focus now turns to the August primary.

Rebecca Kleefisch is picking up a big endorsement in her run for governor. Fellow Republican, Tom Tiffany endorsed the former lieutenant governor at Bull Falls Brewery on Monday.

Kleefisch hit Governor Tony Evers on inflation and expanding budgets. She also said the governor isn’t doing enough to crack down on crime. She explained what her executive budget would consist of if she wins the gubernatorial race.

“And in that budget, you are going to see transformational tax reform, you will see our crime problem addressed right away, and you will see a lot of education investments,” said Rebecca Kleefisch, Republican candidate for Governor.

Meanwhile, Governor Tony Evers visited DC Everest High School. He said he wants to build on the work he’s already done, but he wants to expand funding for K-12 education and Wisconsin’s public universities.

“The bottom line continues to be the issues that I ran on the first time. Infrastructure, issues around broadband, having the strongest school systems that we can in the state. Make sure that our University of Wisconsin system is strong,” said Governor Tony Evers.

The governor claims his Republican opponents will have to go to extreme lengths to get the support of former President Donald Trump.

Lieutenant Governor and US Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was also in central Wisconsin to meet with farmers about the challenges facing the agriculture industry.

