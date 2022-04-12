News and First Alert Weather App
Badger Liquor nears finalization for distribution location in Wausau business campus

Badger Liquor logo
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Badger Liquor could break ground on a new location in the city’s business campus later this month.

Tuesday, the Wausau City Council is taking up some minor amendments to the standard deed restrictions for the property. The property will be located at 9913 Innovation Way. The proposed deed restriction primarily focuses on what would occur if Badger Liquor fails to build a facility and how improvements can be made.

Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick previously said city staff worked with Badger Liquor representatives to split out the 4.733-acre parcel from a larger existing 26-acre vacant parcel, which is south of the Great Lakes Cheese facility. The parcel is currently vacant.

Badger Liquor is the largest wine and spirit provider in the state, according to its proposal. The Wausau location would be a transfer depot and distribution center. No manufacturing will take place at the site.

Badger Liquor would likely be operational by the fall.

