News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected Tuesday night into Wednesday as a warm front...
First Alert Weather: Risk of strong to severe storms mid-week
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old Musyc Hart
Amber Alert canceled, missing Milwaukee toddler found safe
fire
Crews respond to hotel fire in Stevens Point
Street, road, generic
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly one-vehicle crash
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home

Latest News

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
The Wisconsin Paper Council is a top 60 finalist to potentially receive a grant as part of the...
‘Coalition Conversation’ in Wisconsin Rapids looks to improve state’s economic growth
FOX WZAW and Channel 7 WSAW logos side-by-side.
NewsChannel 7 anchors take on new roles, newscasts
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car
Public pools look for lifeguards for the season ahead.
Public pool staff recruitment was a dive last year, this season its looking up