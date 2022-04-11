Stevens Point native Joey Hauser discusses his basketball future

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - When Stevens Point native Joey Hauser kissed the floor of the Breslin Center on Michigan State’s senior day, the end of his career was thought to be a foregone conclusion.

But in Joey’s mind, he was still undecided.

“I came into this year thinking it was going to be my last year. I didn’t really think about what was going to happen next after that, I was just kissing the floor that night and I’d have to figure it out after the season,” Hauser said.

Two weeks after being eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Hauser revealed to NewsChannel 7 that his future is still undecided.

“We haven’t gotten too serious about it yet. Coach and I both know that the season was still kind of being processed and kind of just gearing down a little bit from all of that,” Hauser explained. He also added he was planning on traveling back to East Lansing this week to weigh his options

The Stevens Point native has another year of eligibility left due to an extra year granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic. The options he is choosing between are playing professionally or returning to the Spartans.

“There’s always the option of going back to Michigan State. I’ve talked to Coach Izzo about that and that’s something that he thinks would be a good idea for me,” Hauser said.

Hauser is not only seeking the advice of his head coach but also his brother and current Celtics forward Sam Hauser, who suggested he return to play college basketball next season.

But if his last game was against Duke in the NCAA tournament, Hauser feels he’s left it all on the court.

“I feel like I’ve given my best effort. I always know that about myself, I’m gonna work my butt off. I feel pretty good about what I’ve done so far because I feel like it’s been an awesome time,” Hauser said.

Hauser added he was relaxing while making the decision. He’s planning on taking it day by day, and has no timetable for when the choice will come.

