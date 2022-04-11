News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Sen. Johnson acknowledges his company, others benefited from law

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin(Max Cotton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told backers at a recent event in Wisconsin that his plastics company benefitted from a key provision he pushed for in former President Donald Trump’s tax bill in 2017, addressing a line of attack being made against him during his reelection bid.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday that Johnson made the comments in reaction to a question from an audience member at an event Friday in Medford.

Johnson said that his company, Pacur LLC, some of his prominent donors and many other businesses benefitted from the small-business tax provision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected Tuesday night into Wednesday as a warm front...
First Alert Weather: Risk of strong to severe storms mid-week
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old Musyc Hart
Amber Alert canceled, missing Milwaukee toddler found safe
fire
Crews respond to hotel fire in Stevens Point
Street, road, generic
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly one-vehicle crash
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home

Latest News

Legalizing medical marijuana gets first public hearing
Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce
Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce names finalists for Small Business of the Year
Hunter Christiansen
Bond set at $20,000 for Edgar man charged with 2021 fatal crash
Rhinelander High School student awarded scholarship for financial literacy essay