Salt and sand can cause rust damage in vehicles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather continues to trend warmer, drivers may be noticing the effects winter had on their vehicles. The salt, sand and brine from road treatment can cause rusting on the vehicle, resulting in serious damage.

“It’s very, very difficult to treat,” said Traci Seeger, Operations Manager at Olson Auto Body & Paint. “Once it starts in one spot, it’s going to keep growing and then it also has potential to start somewhere else, if that area’s not taken care of.”

Typically what happens is a rock or a pebble will ding up a spot on the car. From there, the sand and salt eat away at the ding, causing erosion and spreading damage. Once the spread starts, it’s difficult to spot. Seeger likens the process to a medical procedure.

“It’s kind of like if you have cancer and you go to the doctor and they cut that cancer out and then a few months later, and you go for a check-up and they go ‘Oh, they found this spot here,” said Seeger. “It’s bound to come back, just like rust.”

The rust typically starts on the lower half of the car, around the wheel wells and rocker panels. Once the rust starts, typically a full replacement is required to fix it. If it’s only partially fixed, there’s an increased chance it’ll spread elsewhere.

“There’s no guarantee that it won’t come back and that’s a difficult thing when it comes to rust repairs,” said Seeger. “You spend so much money fixing your car and you don’t necessarily get that return or guarantee that it’s not going to come back.”

From Seeger’s experience, there’s no difference between salt and sand damage versus that of a brine substance. Regardless, there are some ways to try and prevent rusting, primarily by just taking care of the vehicle.

“The most important thing you can do is keep your car as clean as you can,” said Seeger. “You should be getting it washed regularly.”

It can be frustrating, especially after an already-difficult winter driving, but according to Seeger, that’s just the way it goes living in this part of the country.

“A lot of it is the cost of driving,” said Seeger. “The best thing you can do is just keep your car as clean as possible and wash your car as much as you can.”

