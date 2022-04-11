Rhinelander High School student awarded scholarship for financial literacy essay

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A Rhinelander High School student is one of 12 Wisconsin students awarded a scholarship for writing an essay about college savings.

Grace Ratty entered the Wisconsin Money Smart Essay Contest. Graduating high school seniors in Wisconsin were encouraged to write essays about how they plan to finance their college education for a chance to win a $1,000 Edvest gift certificate scholarship.

“These students have shown us through their winning essay submissions that they have developed plans to pay for college and manage potential student loan debt,” said DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins. “We applaud these deserving students for all they have done, and we encourage them to continue building their financial literacy skills as they continue their education.”

The Wisconsin Money Smart Essay Contest was sponsored by the Coalition, the DFI, Edvest, Ascendium Education Group, Educators Credit Union, SecureFutures, Summit Credit Union, and UW Credit Union.

