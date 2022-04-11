News and First Alert Weather App
Rep. Callahan announces campaign for re-election

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican Representative Calvin Callahan, of Tomahawk, announced Monday he’ll seek reelection.

Rep. Callahan was first elected to the 35th Assembly District in 2020.

“We have worked hard on behalf of the taxpayers of Northern Wisconsin, but there is more work to get done, and together with your vote, we will continue to build a better Wisconsin,” Callahan said.

The 35th Assembly District covers portions of Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida and Shawano counties.

