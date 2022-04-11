News and First Alert Weather App
Public pool staff recruitment was a dive last year, this season its looking up

Swim lesson sign-up starts today in Wausau
Public pools look for lifeguards for the season ahead.
Public pools look for lifeguards for the season ahead.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sign up for swimming lessons began on Monday. Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation anticipate it to fill up fast. They’re in the process of hiring staff to teach those lessons.

Both Stevens Point and Marathon County Parks and Recreation had trouble finding enough staff last year. They limited their hours because of it. This year, Wausau pools will have longer hours and offer more evening swimming lessons.

“We’re doing a lot better than we did last year at this point in the spring,” said Mark Dorow, Recreation Superintendent for Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation.

Dorow said having enough guards is crucial for keeping people safe. They need enough breaks in rotations.

“Cause it is very stressful…it’s a lot of attention to detail and focus,” said Dorow.

Dorow said recruitment was a challenge last year because they came off a year closed due to the pandemic. Much of their previous staff found other similar employment and they didn’t have a lot of returning staff.

“A decent amount are coming back again which is a benefit that we have this year that we didn’t last year,” said Dorow.

They had to get creative to get people on board. This year they’ll keep the reduced training free and reimburse lifeguards the $100 if they work for Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation for at least 60 days. The fee was originally $200.

“For a lot of these kids, a $200 lifeguarding class is a lot of money for them,” said Dorow.

Stevens Point pools also had problems hiring last year, but that’s not the case anymore. Anne Hylla, programs and facilities supervisor for Stevens Point Parks and Recreation, said SPASH’s new lifeguard training helped with getting them fully staffed for the season.

“I think that’s a real benefit to our area pools is getting that interest early in high school age,” said Hylla.

Hylla said believes this season will be a busy one.

“I do anticipate it being a busy season. Hopefully, the weather cooperates and we get three full months of fun in the sun at the pool,” said Hylla.

Wausau and Marathon County Recreation is still hiring for both cashier and lifeguard positions. Click here to learn more about them and to find this year’s pool schedules. They will also be offering more evening swim lesson options due to the high demand last year.

Stevens Point Municipal Pool will be open the weekend of June 4-6 depending on the weather. Wausau pools will open the day after schools get out on June 4th.

