News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Outdoor show promotes variety of sports ahead of summer

Sunday marked the first annual Mosinee Area Outdoor Show, highlight summer outdoor sports
Moose Knee Rafting wanted to provide an experience the promoted outdoor sports in Mosinee.
Moose Knee Rafting wanted to provide an experience the promoted outdoor sports in Mosinee.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday marked the first-ever Mosinee Area Outdoor Show, highlighting local outdoor sporting companies ahead of a new season.

The idea started with Mosinee-based Moose Knee Rafting, which wanted to provide a showcase for outdoor sporting.

“We wanted to get a lot of the outdoor vendors that are involved in outdoors, in with us,” said Moose Knee co-owner Edward Babio. “We also wanted to make it something for families.”

The event featured several outdoor sporting companies ranging across motorsports, rafting, paddling, fishing and more. The show was held at Reservoir Dog Saloon near Mosinee.

“We’re just looking to get more and more outdoor enthusiasts involved,” said Moose Knee volunteer Brooke Simonis.

Part of the appeal of the show is the area itself. According to Babio, this area of Wisconsin is ideal for several outdoor sports across all seasons.

“When it comes down to it, this is one of the best areas to do your flatwater kayaking, any kind of kayaking, any kind of paddling at all, period,” said Babio. “It’s great just to enjoy the scenery and be outdoors.”

While Sunday marked the first rendition of the show, there are plans for it to continue to expand in future years.

“Our plans are to extend this event onward and make it a city-wide event throughout Mosinee,” said Moose Knee co-owner Earl Jorgensen. “This is a four-season sport area and we are here to support that.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Crews respond to hotel fire in Stevens Point
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
A local nurse shares her journey through recent cancer diagnosis
A local nurse’s journey from health care hero to cancer diagnosis
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old Musyc Hart
Amber Alert canceled, missing Milwaukee toddler found safe

Latest News

Rust damage is most common on the lower half of the vehicle around the wheel wells and rocker...
Salt and sand can cause rust damage in vehicles
Volunteers work as phone operators for Trivia 52
15-year volunteer helps Trivia 52 on last day of contest
Bucks No. 3 in the East, to play Chicago Bulls in opening playoff round
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau (20) and shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrate...
Brosseau’s pinch-hit HR sends Brewers past Cubs for 1st win