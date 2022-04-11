NewsChannel 7 anchors take on new roles, newscasts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Monday, April 11th, you’ll see two familiar faces take on new roles in NewsChannel 7 newscasts.

Jeff Thelen, who has anchored our 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. newscasts, will trade nights for days. Jeff will now anchor NewsChannel 7 at Noon, in addition to his anchoring duties with Kassandra Sepeda at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Thelen, who just celebrated 25 years at the station, said, “I’m ecstatic to be anchoring NewsChannel 7 at noon! Bringing people the most important stories from the area, state, nation, and world at the midday. I’ve loved my time on the 5, 6, and 10, but am really looking forward to having evenings off after 6:30. I’ve joked for years, I’m a morning person in a second shift job. That’s not the case anymore.”

Dale Ryman, who anchors NewsChannel 7 at 9:00 p.m. on FOX, will join Sepeda, Mark Holley, and Matt Infield on the desk for NewsChannel 7 at 10:00 pm.

“Since leaving sports in late 2017 and making the transition to the news side, it’s been a completely new experience. I’m excited to add another dimension to my role here and join Kassandra, Mark and Matt on NewsChannel 7 at 10. April 19 will mark 15 years at NewsChannel 7 for me and here’s hoping to many more” said Ryman.

Ryman will continue to anchor NewsChannel 7 at 9:00 p.m., as well as work on stories for his series “You Know You’re From...”.

Erinn Taylor who started at NewsChannel 7 in December 2021 and has been in an interim role anchoring NewsChannel 7 at Noon, will move into a hybrid anchoring and reporting role. Taylor will continue to anchor NewsChannel 7 at 4:00 p.m. on FOX while also telling in-depth stories that matter to people in north central Wisconsin.

If you have a story idea for Dale or Erinn, you can email them at erinn.taylor@wsaw.com or dale.ryman@wsaw.com.

