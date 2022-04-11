News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

The Judds bringing their “Final Tour” to the Resch Center

The Judds
The Judds(Ken Hackman)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The iconic country music duo The Judds are going back on tour and they’ll make a stop at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Naomi and Wynonna are touring for the first time in over a decade. It could be their last. The mother-daughter team is calling it “The Final Tour.”

The concert is Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. Martina McBride is the very special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

How to purchase tickets:

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!” said Wynonna.

The Judds put together an impressive string of 14 No. 1 hits. They’ve sold more than 20 million albums. They’re one of the most successful duos in the history of country music.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Ryman and Jeff Thelen
NewsChannel 7 anchors take on new roles, newscasts
Auto theft
Stevens Point Police: Suspect threatened woman with knife and stole car
Alexander Kucharski
Man, 21, facing child pornography charges in Portage County
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Thursday Afternoon
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Awareness for Missing Indigenous Women 4/12/2022
Awareness for Missing Indigenous Women 4/12/2022
Native American women are murdered at a rate of 10 times more than the national average.
UWSP hosts panel to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
New Metro Ride bus
Wausau updates Metro Ride with seven new buses
Filling out a tax form
Tips to file safely on the last week of tax season
Awareness for Missing Indigenous Women 4/12/2022
Awareness for Missing Indigenous Women 4/12/2022