Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce names finalists for Small Business of the Year

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Eleven businesses and organizations have been named finalists by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce for the 2022 Small Business of the Year Awards.

The award recognizes business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts.

An awards ceremony is May 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain.

The finalists in each of the categories are:

  • Business-to-Consumer category: Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, Inspired by Design LLC, Lamb’s Fresh Market – Wausau – Rib Mountain, Radant Advantage Insurance Services and WOW Family Entertainment Center
  • Charitable Non-Profit category: Achieve Center Inc, Good News Project Inc, Healthfirst Network Inc, McLit: Marathon County Literacy Council Inc, The Open Door of Marathon County Inc and Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association

The 2022 Business Week begins May 9. The Business Expo will be held May 12 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild. The EXPO features an exhibitor-to-exhibitor time from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., before opening to the public at 11 a.m. Admission to the event is free with a business card or $10.

