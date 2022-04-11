News and First Alert Weather App
Gary Brown, Wisconsin running backs coach in 2021, dies at age 52

FILE - Then-Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown looks at the score board during an...
FILE - Then-Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown looks at the score board during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., in this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, file photo. Wisconsin’s run-oriented tradition coaxed former NFL assistant Gary Brown into the college ranks after a bout with cancer caused him to spend a year away from the game. The Badgers’ new running backs coach wants to get Wisconsin back among the nation’s elite rushing attacks as he mentors a group returning Jalen Berger and adding Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and freshman Braelon Allen. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gary Brown, Wisconsin’s running backs coach in 2021, died Sunday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The cause of death isn’t known, but Brown didn’t travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl in December due to health issues, which led to Amherst native Garrett Groshek filling the role temporarily for the game. Brown had been diagnosed with cancer twice in his life, the most recent in 2019. Hill reports he had been in hospice care for the last couple of weeks.

Brown was a standout running back for Penn State and ran for 689 yards and six touchdowns in 1988. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers, starting an eight-year career with the Oilers and New York Giants.

After retiring, Brown began a long coaching career that included stops with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys before his final stop at Wisconsin last season.

