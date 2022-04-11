Gary Brown, Wisconsin running backs coach in 2021, dies at age 52

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gary Brown, Wisconsin’s running backs coach in 2021, died Sunday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown, who spent this past year coaching running backs at Wisconsin, passed away tonight. He was in hospice for the last couple of weeks at in hometown in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Brown was a star running back at Penn State. RIP — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 11, 2022

The cause of death isn’t known, but Brown didn’t travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl in December due to health issues, which led to Amherst native Garrett Groshek filling the role temporarily for the game. Brown had been diagnosed with cancer twice in his life, the most recent in 2019. Hill reports he had been in hospice care for the last couple of weeks.

Brown was a standout running back for Penn State and ran for 689 yards and six touchdowns in 1988. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers, starting an eight-year career with the Oilers and New York Giants.

After retiring, Brown began a long coaching career that included stops with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys before his final stop at Wisconsin last season.

