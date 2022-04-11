First Alert Weather Days Ahead For Possible Severe Weather
Two rounds for possible strong to severe storms with heavy downpours
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday.
A lifting warm front is expected to bring thunderstorms to the region late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall are the main threats as a warm front lifts north across the region.
Another round for possible strong to severe thunderstorms may develop late Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front punches through the Badger State. This would be dependent on atmospheric ingredients and whether or not they come together.
The timing of the front moving in will play a key factor in the chance for storms to become severe. As of now, storms will try to develop ahead of the cold front. The environment of which these storms will enter may be enough to support the development of severe storms. The main threats for Wednesday will include damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. A tornado risk cannot be ruled out completely as of now.
Following the frontal passage, as the low pressure slides eastward, any lingering precipitation into Thursday will fall as snow showers due to temperatures rapidly dropping from the 60s Wednesday to the 30s Thursday. Additionally, wind gusts will become intense and could gust between 40-50 mph by the afternoon. Gusts this strength may cause power outages.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.