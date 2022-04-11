First Alert Weather Days Ahead For Possible Severe Weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday.

Tuesday Night through Thursday. Strong to severe storms possible. (WSAW)

A lifting warm front is expected to bring thunderstorms to the region late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall are the main threats as a warm front lifts north across the region.

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected Tuesday night into Wednesday as a warm front lifts into the region. (WSAW)

Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday night, (WSAW)

Another round for possible strong to severe thunderstorms may develop late Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front punches through the Badger State. This would be dependent on atmospheric ingredients and whether or not they come together.

A cold front will produce a line of strong to potentially severe storms Wednesday evening. (WSAW)

Storm Prediction Center has portions of our southern viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday (WSAW)

The timing of the front moving in will play a key factor in the chance for storms to become severe. As of now, storms will try to develop ahead of the cold front. The environment of which these storms will enter may be enough to support the development of severe storms. The main threats for Wednesday will include damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. A tornado risk cannot be ruled out completely as of now.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Thursday. (WSAW)

Following the frontal passage, as the low pressure slides eastward, any lingering precipitation into Thursday will fall as snow showers due to temperatures rapidly dropping from the 60s Wednesday to the 30s Thursday. Additionally, wind gusts will become intense and could gust between 40-50 mph by the afternoon. Gusts this strength may cause power outages.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.