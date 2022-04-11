News and First Alert Weather App
Candidate files recount paperwork for Oneida Co. Supervisor race

By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A recount for the District 13 Oneida County Supervisor’s race will take place on Wednesday, April 13.

After the spring general election on April 5, Brian Slizewski and Collete Sorgel, both ended up with 177 votes. On Friday, April 8 the Oneida County Clerk determined a winner with a coin flip. Sorgel won the coin flip to represent the Town of Three Lakes wards one and three on the Oneida County Board.

On Monday, April 11th, Slizewski filed paperwork with Oneida County Clerk’s office requesting a recount.

The recount will happen at the Oneida County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m. on April 13 in Committee Room 2 on the 2nd floor.

