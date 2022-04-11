Bucks No. 3 in the East, to play Chicago Bulls in opening playoff round

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks finish the season with the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and will open the NBA playoffs against the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks entered their season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers needing a win to clinch the No. 2 seed, but they opted to rest their starters for the contest, resulting in a 133-115 loss. With the Boston Celtics beating the Memphis Grizzlies, the Bucks were pushed down to the No. 3 seed.

The Bucks beat the Bulls in all four contests this season.

Dates and times of the games have not been announced yet by the NBA, but the playoffs are set to start on Saturday, April 16.

