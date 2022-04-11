Bond set at $20,000 for Edgar man charged with 2021 fatal crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old Edgar man accused of striking a vehicle, killing the driver, while attempting to cross a divided highway has been formally charged.

Investigators said Hunter Christiansen’s driver’s license was revoked when the crash happened on June 26, 2021. Toxicology reports show a small amount of Delta 9 - THC in his system.

Christiansen was driving south on Corinth Road. He told investigators he was attempting to cross Highway 29 when the crash happened. Christiansen crossed the highway’s westbound lanes, then stopped in the highway’s divider. When he proceeded to cross eastbound traffic he struck an SUV. He told investigators he did not see the SUV. Court documents state the driver of the SUV was unconscious and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The location was west of Highway 97.

Prosecutors said in addition to being revoked a blood draw showed 1.0 ng/ml of Delta 9 and 20 ng/mL of carboxy-THC. Christiansen’s attorney called it a minor amount.

Monday, he was charged with homicide by negligent use of a controlled substance, knowingly operating while suspended causing death, operating with a restricted controlled substance, and causing injury with a controlled substance.

Marathon County Assistant District Attorney said Christensen has been cooperative throughout the nine-month investigation.

“The blood results came in with Delta-9. So he’s charged with operating with restricted controlled substances a homicide, which carries a minimum mandatory of five years of incarceration should he be convicted of that,” said Brubacher.

Judge Suzanne O’Neill set bond at $20,000. Christiansen will be released from custody if he is able to post the first $5,000 in cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.