AREA GUIDE: Restaurants serving brunch on Easter Sunday

Several area restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday to serve families brunch. For questions about the menu, cost or reservations, contact the restaurant directly. The locations that are serving brunch but are full with reservations were not included in this list.

AMHERST

Fleming’s Cafe will serve Easter brunch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal features ham, fries, French green beans, and a roll plus pastries pie and others will be served. The meal cost is $14. It’s located at 122 S. Main St.

ANTIGO

Swartzendruber’s Supper Club will serve Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. Menu includes ham, chicken, carved roast beef, mashed, gravy, green bean casserole, salad bar, dessert table. The cost is $16.95. It’s located at 1315 Forrest Ave. Call 715-627-7027 for reservations.

FIFIELD

The Northwoods Supper Club will serve Easter brunch at three seating times: 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Call 715-762-4447 for reservations. The meal includes scrambled eggs, egg bake, waffles, biscuits and gravy, baked chicken, stuffing, corn, salad, seafood lasagna, meatball stroganoff, ham, and many desserts. The cost is $18.99 for adults and $9.50 for kids 4-12. Under 3 years is free. It’s located on the corner of Highway 13 and Highway 70.

MARSHFIELD

Belvedere Supper Club will serve an Easter buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu features roast beef, smoked turkey with a cranberry orange glaze, brown sugar and pineapple glazed ham, Kielbasa & sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, vegetables and a salad bar. Cost is $17.97. It’s located at M329 State Highway 97.

MOSINEE

Gorski’s will serve Easter Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu includes ham, chicken breast, or roast beef with mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn and dessert. Cost is $15. Gorski’s is located at 450 Orbiting Drive.

STEVENS POINT

Michele’s will serve an Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meal features ham, polish kielbasa, chicken, beef and mushroom burgundy, pork ribs, walleye, mashed potatoes, potato cheese pierogi, rice, mac and cheese, corn, salads, and cheesecake. Cost is $28 for adults and $15 for kids under 12. For reservations call 715-341.3363. Michele’s is located at 513 Division St.

WAUSAU

Bunkers will serve Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu features pork loin, baked chicken, baked ham, sausage and bacon, french toast, salad, vegetables, eggs, and assorted desserts. Reservations must be made. Call 715-675-3663. Cost is $26.99 for adults. Bunkers is located at 1001 Golf Club Road.

WESTON

Dale’s Weston Lanes will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buffet includes ham, pork loin, baked chicken, mashed potatoes, dressing, corn, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, salad, bread, and dessert. Cost is $19.99 for adults 13-59, 60 years and over is $15.99, 12-6 years is $8.99. Under 5 years is free. Reservations are required. Call 715-359-8488 and dial O. It’s located at 5902 Schofield Ave.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

Bullseye Golf Club will hold Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be serving a buffet. Call 715-423-2230 to make a reservation. It’s located at 2800 Ridgewood Trail.

To add your restaurant to this list, email news@wsaw.com with the restaurant name, location, hours, menu and cost.

