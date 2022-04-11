News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

15-year volunteer helps Trivia 52 on last day of contest

Trivia 52 is wrapping up in Stevens Point at midnight on Sunday. The trivia contest goes for 54 consecutive hours at the student-run radio station, 90-FM.
Volunteers work as phone operators for Trivia 52
Volunteers work as phone operators for Trivia 52(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Trivia 52 is wrapping up in Stevens Point at midnight on Sunday. The trivia contest goes for 54 consecutive hours at the student-run radio station, 90-FM.

Trivia 52 is known as the largest trivia game in the world. Teams tune in to 90-FM as they ask 8-10 trivia questions an hour. Then the teams call into the station with the answers to the questions.

“They answer questions and people call in so it’s a little hectic,” said Chris Wiza, a 15-year volunteer for 90-FM and Trivia 52.

Phone operators work four hours shifts to answer calls and record trivia answers.

“Usually I’m just answering phones, so when people call in their answers, we have 18 phone operators,” said Wiza, “We take their team ID number and we take their answers.”

Wiza said as the contest goes on, the answers get sillier.

“As the teams get more tired, the answers get a little goofier and the attitudes get goofy so it’s really fun,” said Wiza.

90-FM was short five phone operators on Sunday, so the community came together to fill the empty positions.

“Oz got on the air and said be patient because we are a little short on operators, and I’ll tell you, we had enough people walk in the door and said ‘I’m willing to help, what do you want me to do,” said Wiza.

Wiza called it a testament to what trivia means to the community. Trivia 52 ends at midnight on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Crews respond to hotel fire in Stevens Point
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
A local nurse shares her journey through recent cancer diagnosis
A local nurse’s journey from health care hero to cancer diagnosis
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old Musyc Hart
Amber Alert canceled, missing Milwaukee toddler found safe

Latest News

Moose Knee Rafting wanted to provide an experience the promoted outdoor sports in Mosinee.
Outdoor show promotes variety of sports ahead of summer
Rust damage is most common on the lower half of the vehicle around the wheel wells and rocker...
Salt and sand can cause rust damage in vehicles
Bucks No. 3 in the East, to play Chicago Bulls in opening playoff round
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau (20) and shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrate...
Brosseau’s pinch-hit HR sends Brewers past Cubs for 1st win