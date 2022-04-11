15-year volunteer helps Trivia 52 on last day of contest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Trivia 52 is wrapping up in Stevens Point at midnight on Sunday. The trivia contest goes for 54 consecutive hours at the student-run radio station, 90-FM.

Trivia 52 is known as the largest trivia game in the world. Teams tune in to 90-FM as they ask 8-10 trivia questions an hour. Then the teams call into the station with the answers to the questions.

“They answer questions and people call in so it’s a little hectic,” said Chris Wiza, a 15-year volunteer for 90-FM and Trivia 52.

Phone operators work four hours shifts to answer calls and record trivia answers.

“Usually I’m just answering phones, so when people call in their answers, we have 18 phone operators,” said Wiza, “We take their team ID number and we take their answers.”

Wiza said as the contest goes on, the answers get sillier.

“As the teams get more tired, the answers get a little goofier and the attitudes get goofy so it’s really fun,” said Wiza.

90-FM was short five phone operators on Sunday, so the community came together to fill the empty positions.

“Oz got on the air and said be patient because we are a little short on operators, and I’ll tell you, we had enough people walk in the door and said ‘I’m willing to help, what do you want me to do,” said Wiza.

Wiza called it a testament to what trivia means to the community. Trivia 52 ends at midnight on Sunday.

