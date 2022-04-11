News and First Alert Weather App
11th Republican retires from Wisconsin Assembly

Wisconsin Assembly chambers
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Another Republican has decided to retire from the Wisconsin Assembly. Rep. Tyler Vorpagel of Plymouth announced Monday he won’t seek reelection this fall.

He said it’s time to move on with the next chapter in his life. He didn’t elaborate. Vorpagel has served in the body since 2015.

He’s the 11th Republican to retire this year and second in less than a week. Rep. Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes won the race for Kenosha County executive in the April 5 spring elections and will have to leave the Assembly because she can’t serve in both positions.

Overall 17 Assembly members and six senators are not seeking reelection.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

