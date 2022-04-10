News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP Baseball falls to UW-La Crosse in game one, game two suspended for darkness

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP baseball fell to the University of La Crosse in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Eagles, while game two was suspended in the tenth inning with a 14-14 score due to darkness. It will be continued Sunday morning.

Game one, the Pointers fell behind 5-0 in the first inning after Mac Born’s RBI single and Jack Kelly’s three-run home run. . Despite a three-run fourth inning, they fell 12-6.

In game two, the Eagles did much of the same, scoring five runs in the first inning, backed by a three-run home run from Mac Born. The next batter, Jack Kelly, hit a solo home run to add to the damage.

In the bottom half of the first inning, the Pointers were able to score a run on a wild pitch before Lucas Luedtke hit a three-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-4. After both teams scored a combined five runs in the ninth inning to keep the game tied, the game was suspended due to darkness with the score 14-14. It will be finished at 11 am on Sunday.

