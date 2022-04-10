News and First Alert Weather App
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly one-vehicle crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman from the Town of Angelica was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 12:18 a.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near St. Augustine St. in the Town of Maple Grove.

According to Shawano County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jesse Sperberg, the woman was driving eastbound on HWY 29 when her vehicle entered a ditch line. The vehicle then hit the St. Augustine St. overpass after trying to get out of the ditch.

The woman received aid but was pronounced dead on scene. She was only person in the vehicle. Her identity has not been released.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Tri-County Fire Department and the NEW Paramedic Rescue Squad assisted in the call.

The crash is under investigation. No further details are available.

Amber Alert canceled, missing Milwaukee toddler found safe