Peeps Exhibit now open in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The “Peeps” exhibit is now open at the Riverfront Arts Center in Stevens Point. The “Peeps” exhibit has been held at the Riverfront Arts Center for over 12 years. The exhibit features a variety of art and dioramas using thousands of Peeps candies.

“It started out just kind of as a fun idea to create something with peeps brand marshmallow animals,” said Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point.

The exhibit allows people to show their creativity through the Eastertime treat.

“It’s the beginning of spring. Everyone wants to just see something fun, see some color. The flowers aren’t really out yet so it’s just a great opportunity for people to kind of have fun,” said Katie Cramer, director of the Riverfront Arts Center.

The exhibit is open to more than Stevens Point artists.

“Just seeing some of the ideas that people come up with over the years is just really cool. I guarantee that you’ll put a smile on your face walking through here,” said Mayor Wiza.

There are 48 art entries this year.

“It’s an opportunity for the community, which yes consists of artists, but also everybody can participate in it,” said Cramer.

Artists submit their work in hopes of winning the Peeple’s Choice Award.

“So you can vote on your favorite and at the end of the exhibit on the 24th well have a peoples choice winner,” said Wiza.

There is no need to worry about wasted food. Wiza said he will take care of the leftover peeps.

“And because they’re all edible, I may eat some exhibits when they’re done,” said Wiza.

The Riverfront Art Center will be closed Friday, April 15 for Good Friday and Sunday, April 17 for Easter. The exhibit runs through Sunday, April 24.

