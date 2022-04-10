‘Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt’ provides holiday fun in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Families made their way to Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill Saturday morning for a unique twist on an Easter tradition. The church hosted a ‘Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt’, giving children a chance to scour the church basement for fluorescent-glowing eggs.

“We wanted ways that families in Merrill could come together and experience Easter,” said Trinity Pastor Adam Rodriguez. “This was one of the ideas thrown out there and we just ran with it.”

Kids were sent in waves to retrieve fifteen eggs each. The waves ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The idea was weeks in the making, requiring volunteers several days to get the church set up for the event.

“Yesterday and the day before, Pastor Adam and I were going at it all day to get everything ready,” said Director of Christian Education Devan Arntson.

“We have a great core group of volunteers that really make events like this go,” said Rodriguez.

In addition to the egg hunt, the church provided crafts and games upstairs, along with a movie and snacks. One of the motivations for putting on such an elaborate event is to connect with the community.

“One of our pillars here at Trinity is that we love Merrill,” said Arntson. “We wanted to do something that gets the community in our doors and gets the community excited, not only just to be on our campus, but just excited for Easter.”

Another added aspect of the event was the opportunity to bring people into the church building ahead of a busy week.

“One of the things we’ve been telling people here is that Palm Sunday is tomorrow, which starts Holy Week,” said Arntson. “As much fun as it is to show people the lights, it’s definitely a lot more important for us to share Jesus with them.”

