First Alert Weather: Risk of strong to severe storms mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly cloudy Sunday night with scattered showers, moving out of the area well before daybreak on Monday. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Rain showers are likely tonight into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Showers will move out of the area well before daybreak on Monday. (WSAW)

Monday will feature clouds in the morning, then intervals of sunshine during the afternoon. Breezy and mild with highs in the upper 50s.

Clouds to PM sun and breezy Monday. (WSAW)

The next significant weather maker will be to edging closer to the Badger State later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Most of the day on Tuesday will be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Showers are likely Tuesday night along with a risk of storms, some of which could be strong from roughly Highway 64 on south. Gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall are the main threats as a warm front lifts north across the region. A First Alert Weather Day is possible for Tuesday night into Wednesday for the threat of strong storms.

Strong storms Tuesday night could produce large hail, gusty winds, and downpours. (WSAW)

Continued rather breezy and warmer on Wednesday. Times of showers with another risk of storms late day into early Wednesday evening. Once again some of those storms into Wednesday evening could be strong to potentially severe with damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Rainfall through Wednesday night of 1-2″ is possible. Highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 60s. In the wake of the cold front chillier air will pour into North Central Wisconsin. Rain showers Wednesday night will taper off overnight.

Severe storms could impact the southern parts of the area late Wednesday into Wednesday evening. (WSAW)

Windy and chilly on Thursday with times of snow showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, especially in the afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day could be needed for Wednesday night due to the storm risks and on Thursday for the strong winds that could cause down tree branches and power lines.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Thursday. (WSAW)

Staying on the chilly side for Good Friday and into the upcoming Easter weekend. Clouds and breezy Friday with a chance of snow showers. High in the upper 30s. Saturday is mostly cloudy and cool with daytime temps topping out in the mid 40s. More clouds than sun on Easter Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.