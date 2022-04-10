News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Lots of wind with risks of storms by mid-week

Increasing clouds and breezy on Sunday with showers at night. Possible First Alert Weather Days in the week ahead.
Increasing clouds, breezy & mild today. Showers tonight. Unsettled weather is likely around mid-week with a risk of storms, heavy rainfall & strong winds.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be fading to clouds as the day goes on Sunday with winds picking up out of the southeast in advance of a cold front arriving Sunday evening. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers are likely Sunday night until the early morning hours, with some clouds leading up to daybreak on Monday. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Sun mixing with clouds, breezy, and mild.
Sun mixing with clouds, breezy, and mild.(WSAW)
Rain showers are likely tonight into early Monday morning.
Rain showers are likely tonight into early Monday morning.(WSAW)
Showers will move out of the area well before daybreak on Monday.
Showers will move out of the area well before daybreak on Monday.(WSAW)

Monday will feature clouds in the morning, then intervals of sunshine during the afternoon. Breezy and mild with highs in the mid 50s.

The next significant weather maker will be to edging closer to the Badger State later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Most of the day on Tuesday will be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Showers are likely Tuesday night along with a risk of storms, some of which could be strong from roughly Highway 64 on south. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are the main threats as a warm front lifts north across the region. A First Alert Weather Day is possible for Tuesday night into Wednesday for the threat of strong storms.

Gusty winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning are possible with any strong storms...
Gusty winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning are possible with any strong storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday.(WSAW)

Continued rather breezy and warmer on Wednesday. Times of showers with another risk of storms late day into Wednesday evening. Once again some of those storms into Wednesday evening could be strong to potentially severe with damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Rainfall through Wednesday night of 1-2″ is possible. Highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 60s. In the wake of the cold front chillier air will pour into North Central Wisconsin. Rain showers Wednesday night will change to snow showers by daybreak on Thursday.

Severe storms could impact the southern parts of the area late Wednesday into Wednesday evening.
Severe storms could impact the southern parts of the area late Wednesday into Wednesday evening.(WSAW)

Windy and chilly on Thursday with times of showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, especially in the afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day could be needed for Wednesday night due to the storm risks and on Thursday for the strong winds that could cause down tree branches and power lines.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Thursday.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Thursday.(WSAW)

Staying on the chilly side for Good Friday and into the upcoming Easter weekend. Clouds and breezy Friday with a chance of snow showers. High in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday is mostly cloudy and cool with daytime temps topping out in the mid 40s. More clouds than sun on Easter Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

High temperatures will be mild for the first half of the week, then chill down late week.
High temperatures will be mild for the first half of the week, then chill down late week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Crews respond to hotel fire in Stevens Point
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
A local nurse shares her journey through recent cancer diagnosis
A local nurse’s journey from health care hero to cancer diagnosis
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes

Latest News

Increasing clouds, breezy & mild today. Showers tonight. Unsettled weather likely from Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Unsettled weather will include the risk of storms, heavy rainfall, along with strong gusty winds.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine fading on Sunday
Breezy with increasing clouds Sunday. Showers at night. Unsettled for the week ahead with rain,...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Tranquil and chilly tonight. Increasing clouds Sunday with showers at night. Unsettled weather...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast