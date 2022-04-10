‘Dani’s Journey Fundraiser’ raises awareness, funds for teen dating violence prevention

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marc and Kathy Volkman knew they wanted to do something to raise awareness of teen dating violence after losing their daughter Dani, who was a victim of an emotionally abusive relationship in 2013.

“We know we wanted to do something,” said Kathy Volkman. “That’s when we got hooked up with the Women’s Community. We did the bowling fundraiser one year. We thought it was going to be a one-year thing and it ended up being, now, our eighth year doing it.”

From the early days until now, the eighth ‘Dani’s Journey Bowling Fundraiser’ took place Saturday evening at Weston Lanes. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money and awareness to teen dating violence.

“We came up with, ‘Dani’s Journey Education Fund’, which is now a fund through the Women’s Community that allows us to bring in national speakers and allows us to do a peer mentoring program,” said Jessica Lind, the Sexual Assault Victims Program Coordinator at the Women’s Community in Wausau.

The money has brought speakers to the area to help educate the community about teen dating violence and more.

“We want to keep bringing in more speakers, bringing in more awareness to the community to make sure that everybody knows that teen dating violence is something that happens,” said Kathy Volkman.

In addition to bowling, there are raffle drawings, gift baskets and a live band.

“I really like forward to this event every year,” said Lind. “It’s just kind of fun to see the community come out and support an event like this.”

The event always falls around Dani’s birthday, April 10. This year, on the eve of her birthday, everyone involved uses the day as a chance to celebrate her life.

“Every year is emotional, but just having our friends and family around us and all, everybody us being here to support us, it helps us get through it,” said Marc Volkman. “We’re just keeping her memory alive.”

