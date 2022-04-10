News and First Alert Weather App
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home

The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.(WLUC/Clint McLeod)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOWN OF NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Two people were seriously injured in a large explosion at their mobile home in northern Marinette County Sunday morning.

TV6′s Iron Mountain Kingsford Bureau Reporter Clint McLeod was at the scene. Click here to watch his Facebook Live report.

According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, the explosion was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sunday at a home on Payette Rd. at Bomber Rd. in the Town of Niagara. It was heard by many people several miles away.

A man and a woman in their 50s from Milwaukee were inside their seasonal residence at the time. The couple’s names have not been released. They are hospitalized in a Wisconsin hospital with serious injuries including severe burns, Sauve says.

Sauve says the man told responders that he was trying to light the propane furnace which had gone out. The mobile home was destroyed in the explosion, and a garage and its contents were severely damaged.

The investigation is ongoing, but Sauve says no foul play is suspected.

The Niagara Fire Department, Niagara Rescue Squad, Integrity Care Paramedics, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and We Energies all assisted at the scene.

