News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty officer’s home.(zimmytws's Images via canva)
By Mollie Swayne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a shooting that involved one of their own officers.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers responded to calls about multiple gunshots being fired in a Cherry Hill neighborhood late Friday night. Officials said several bullets struck an off-duty officer’s home, garage and take-home squad car.

KCRG reports there were no injuries in the shooting but officials are calling it a targeted incident toward the off-duty Cedar Rapids police officer.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he viewed the “intentional violent act as an extremely serious incident.” Officials also said that they were actively working to find those responsible and to hold them accountable.

“It was deliberate. It was an act of intimidation and we will not tolerate it,” Jerman said, in a statement.

Police said anyone with tips or more information should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Trahern
Marshfield man charged with child porn after authorities in UK flag graphic online conversation
Officer Ryan Duxbury
Rapids native working as police officer in Minnesota recovering from gunshot wounds
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Steven Crandall, 24
Bond set $500,000 for 4th suspect in 2020 murder case
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

Breezy with increasing clouds Sunday. Showers at night. Unsettled for the week ahead with rain,...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Volunteers helped get the basement set-up over the course of the last several days.
‘Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt’ provides holiday fun in Merrill
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Unsettled weather will include the risk of storms, heavy rainfall, along with strong gusty winds.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine fading on Sunday
Tranquil and chilly tonight. Increasing clouds Sunday with showers at night. Unsettled weather...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast