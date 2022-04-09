First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns with milder afternoons

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is a week before Easter Weekend in North Central Wisconsin, and the weather through most of the spring season hasn’t been warm at all. The warmest day so far this year was way back on March 16th when the high in Wausau was 62°. Since then, there were only three days with highs in the 50s. Saturday may start off with clouds in parts of the area, otherwise mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

Mostly clear and quiet Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Sunshine mixing with clouds on Sunday with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 50s. A cold front will move through the area later Sunday night into early Monday morning, sparking scattered showers.

Scattered showers are expected Sunday night into early Monday. (WSAW)

Don’t expect to see the sunshine too much in the week ahead. Mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the low 50s. The next weather maker starts to move toward the Badger State on Tuesday in advance of a warm front. A chance of rain showers with highs in the mid 50s. Periods of rain Tuesday night with a chance of a storm. The wet weather continues on Wednesday. Windy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. There is a chance of storms late in the day or at night as a cold front rolls toward the region. If there was a chance of a strong storm, it could be late day or at night. Gusty winds, downpours, and small hail could be the main issues. We are going to monitor this to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed.

Rain with a chance of storms from Tuesday through Thursday in the week ahead. (WSAW)

Rather breezy on Thursday with showers. Highs in the low 50s. Still windy on Good Friday, April 15th and chilly with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Most days will be close to average for highs. (WSAW)

